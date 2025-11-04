Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: From hard times in Jamaica to holidays on the horizon

Easyjet Holidays, the next major tour operator to launch Summer 2027

Our thoughts this month are very much with the people of Jamaica, who have faced devastation following Hurricane Melissa. Making landfall on 28 October as a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 mph, Melissa became the most powerful storm ever to hit the island nation. Torrential rain and ferocious winds caused widespread damage with homes flattened, crops destroyed, and hundreds of thousands left without power.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After running our manifest reports, we at Total Travel were hugely relieved to find that none of our customers were in Jamaica at the time. However, we did have several customers due to fly out in the coming weeks, and our team worked quickly to rearrange plans and offer alternative destinations where possible. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and like many in the travel community, we are watching closely as Jamaica begins its road to recovery.

In the wake of the hurricane, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, announced the creation of a Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force, alongside a Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee. Their aim is clear: to get Jamaica’s vital tourism industry fully operational again by 15 December. “Recovery cannot be left to chance,” Mr. Bartlett said. “We are aligning marketing, communications, infrastructure repairs, aid, logistics, and every enabling support behind a single objective: full industry operation by December 15.” It is encouraging to see such determination and organisation so soon after the storm. Tourism plays a huge role in Jamaica’s economy and there is no doubt it will bounce back stronger than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month I mentioned the early launch of summer 2027 holidays from Jet2holidays and TUI. This month brings another exciting addition to the mix, with easyJet holidays now joining the party. The operator has officially launched its summer 2027 programme, covering travel right through to the end of October. There is a strong focus on family-friendly deals, with free kids’ places available at over 380 properties, as well as an expanded range of hotels in easyJet holidays brand-new Luxury Collection. For our customers this means more choice and flexibility than ever before. Booking early not only secures the best availability, but also allows for lower deposits and a longer time to budget ideal for planning well in advance.

On a local note, things are changing behind the scenes here at Total Travel. We are in the final stages of moving from our older booking systems to a brand-new, modern platform designed to make your booking journey smoother, faster, and more efficient. It has been quite the project, but we are excited to “go live” soon and share the improvements with all our customers. You will notice clearer paperwork, updated documentation, and an overall more seamless process when booking your next holiday with us (Once we get used to it, of course). Change can be a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity—and just as the travel industry constantly evolves, so must we.

From Jamaica’s incredible resilience to the excitement of new holiday launches, this month reminds us how dynamic the world of travel truly, and truth be told, there is no other job I’d rather do, unless they start paying folk to test out sun loungers!