West Yorkshire Mayor warning after Boris Johnson announces end of Covid self-isolation

From Thursday people who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate and free universal testing will end in April.

These changes will come into force as part of the Prime Minister's 'living with Covid' plans.

Responding to the changing COVID guidance, Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “With the possibility of new, infectious variants appearing, many vulnerable people in our communities and the risks of long-Covid, now is not the right time to scrap free testing and self-isolation - and the £500 payment to support this.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin

“The health leaders in our region are also telling us they don’t believe it’s the right time to do this. And much of the public agree. A recent YouGov poll highlighted only 1-5 people support the scrapping of self-isolation.

“People West Yorkshire have suffered more than most during this pandemic, so it’s absolutely vital we make the right decision. So many people have made so many sacrifices and missed-out on being with their loved ones at the end of their lives and for important moments.

“Also, scrapping self-isolation could force people into making a choice between going into work with Covid or risking losing income by staying at home. This is not the way forward.

“We should also recognise that the NHS has done a fantastic job in terms of getting people vaccinated and boosted and I would urge anyone who has not yet had a jab to please do so. It could save your life."

New rules will give the public more power to make the best decision for them.

Those who receive a positive Covid-19 test will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but will no longer be obligated by law.