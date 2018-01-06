Opportunity for young people to sing in Orange Box choir

Orange Box young people’s centre in Halifax has a choir made up of 14 young people and staff from Orange Box, Youth Works, Project Challenge, Next Step Trust, Calderdale College and Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College.

Young people aged over 11 with varying abilities are in the choir, some have never sung before and some have additional needs; all are passionate about singing.

The choir’s first performance at the Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch (KACCL) received a great reception. Development Officer at Orange Box, Jamie Eagleton, organises the Choir and said: “There wasn’t a dry eye in the room! We got a standing ovation and are really proud of our part in an event that raised £26,000 for charity.”

The choir are looking for new members to join the group and have fun. Contact the centre for details.