Organisers of penguins visit to Halifax cancel event

The organisers of an event at the weekend that would have seen penguins visit Halifax town centre have cancelled the showing.

The team at Halifax BID were set to host the 'Penguins at the Old Arcacde' on Saturday.

However the decision has been taken to cancel the event.

Announcing the decision on Twitter the team said: "Halifax BID has decided to cancel ‘Penguins at the Old Arcade’ event hosted by Amazing Animals, due to take place on December 22.

"This decision has been taken in the best interest of public safety due to potential animal welfare concerns being raised at this event."

Supporters of the animal charity Freedom for Animals were set to stage a protest in Halifax.

READ MORE: Protest planned over penguins visit to Halifax town centre



Campaigns Director, Nicola said "Penguins are wild animals, not props to be wheeled around the country to entertain shoppers.

“Using wild animals in events like these is practically the same as using animals in circuses - something which has been banned in Scotland and soon to be banned across Wales and England.