Overgate Hospice prepare for first Firewalk event

Things are heating up at Overgate Hospice as they finalise plans for their first ever Firewalk.

The event, which takes place in the Hospice grounds on Saturday, October 13, will see participants including a group of nurses walk over hot coals.

The fire will reach temperatures of over 500 degrees Celsius and then the fire is raked over before the walk takes place. A seminar will also be provided by Scott Bell who is Director of UK Firewalk and Guinness World Record holder for the greatest fire walking distance.

One of the nurses, Wayne Oldfield, said: “A few of us have decided to take on this new challenge. We’ve each met some amazing families during our time working at Overgate and want to give something back. If anyone wants to support us they can do at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/overgate-hospice-nurses.”

Neil Sheard, Lottery and Challenges Fundraiser, said: “We are so excited for our first Firewalk, it’ll be a great evening. We will have pie and peas on the night and some stalls so even if you aren’t taking part come along and watch.

“There are spaces left so if you want to be part of the action just contact me on 01422 387121.”