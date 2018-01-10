Overgate Hospice reaches key milestone in improvement plans

There's plenty to celebrate at Overgate Hospice as it reaches a key milestone in plans to improve the much-loved Inpatient Unit.

The Hospice has recently purchased a neighbouring property which provides an opportunity to address the space and capacity pressures the Hospice currently have, and to create a brand new Inpatient Unit fit for future generations and designed to give patients and their families the best possible care at the end of life.

The current 12 bedded Inpatient Unit has supported and cared for many families over the last 20 years, however in this time palliative care has developed enormously and the needs of patients have increased, as people are living longer with more complex illnesses.

Growth in the Calderdale population is also a contributing factor to the need to modernise and improve our overall facilities for patients and their families.

Architects KKE, a firm with years of experience in working with hospices on building developments, have been appointed to ensure that the new Inpatient Unit meets all of the Hospice’s future needs.

Ramsdens Solicitors assisted with the purchase of the purchase of the property for which the team at Overgate Hospice are extremely grateful.

This significant development project will not happen overnight but is the start of a major project that could take up to five years.

As part of the project the hospice will be engaging with staff, volunteers, patients, families and neighbours to ensure ideas are captured to allow improvements to be made to care.

Funds will need to be raised and the building work will not commence until the hospice has raised the majority of the funds needed.

Janet Cawtheray, Chief Executive, said: “We want to share this information with all of our supporters as this is such a significant landmark for the Hospice – the start of a new and exciting journey in creating a new Inpatient Unit for the people of Calderdale that will be able to meet the increasing demands and expectations for palliative care services in the future. We look forward to your support when we launch a capital appeal, and for now our fundraising efforts are still focused on raising the £6,800 we need every day to continue in the provision of the wonderful care that we are providing right now.”