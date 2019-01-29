Overgate Hospice set for a great year of challenges

Elland's Overgate Hospice set to host an array of outdoors adventures for 2019.

The first event of this year will be Woof and Wellies which is making a re-appearance to the charity fundraising calendar.

Although the first sponsored dog walk in 2015 was very successful, staff shortages left the charity unable to run any additional walks- until now.

Sunday February 10 is the date which will welcome back this popular event.

Rebecca Ryan, Senior Events Fundraiser for Overgate Hospice, said: “This event is back by popular demand. There are lots of people who have dogs and walk then regardless of the weather.

“This event offers a different fun day for the whole family.”

The walk begins at 10am at Todmorden Health Centre. People can choose between completing a four or eight mile route.

There has already been over 20 people who have signed up to the fundraiser. The charity hopes to have 100 people sign up in total and aim to raise £3,000.

Ms Ryan said; “The money raised will go towards the running of costs of the hospice, making sure the doors remain open.”

The year is set to continue with loads more fun activities in place all the way up to October.

In March, new event Tour de Calderdale will take place. This is a 72 mile bike ride around the beautiful scenery of the local area.

April will see the return of the 5k and 10k Challenge.

Moving into the summer months there will be a Mountain Bike Challenge, the Colour Run and London to Paris Cycle.

Drawing the year to a close is a Midnight Walk and later a Great Walk of China Trek.

For January Overgate Hospice has reduced the price of signing up to any of their events.

Additional information and bookings can be found on the official Overgate website here

