Owners praise fire service after fire at popular Hebden Bridge pub
The owners of a Calderdale pub have thanked the actions for firefighters after a blaze broke out at the building.
Fire crews were called to the Shoulder of Mutton pub in Hebden Bridge yesterday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the responded to reports on a fire in Bridge Gate at 12.22pm.
When firefighters from Todmorden, Illingworth and Halifax arrived the first floor of the building was 50 per cent involved in fire.
Three people received first aid at the scene before emergency services left the scene at 3.18pm
Responding to the incident, the pub said on their Facebook Page: "We would just like to address the incident that occurred at the pub, firstly to let everybody know what actually happened, and secondly to let you know everybody is safe and exactly where we’re at moving forward.
"We did have a fire which started upstairs in our store room. This was due to an electrical fault in the tumble dryer. We cannot thank Mytholmroyd Fire Station, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and their crew enough for their speedy response.
"There is obviously extensive damage to the storeroom, however it was contained. Furthermore an electrician has checked our electrics over and they are all safe once again as is the general structure of the building.
"We again, want to thank everyone for their messages and offers of help and support, it is appreciated more than you’ll ever know and we are eternally grateful."
The pub said it was open as normal today although it was running a limited menu for a short time.
