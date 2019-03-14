Parents invited to share experiences of home education at drop in session

Family Voice Calderdale, the parent carer forum for Calderdale, is hosting a ‘Special Needs Home Education’ drop in session and is asking parent carers in Calderdale to share their stories.

Anyone who is a parent of a child or young person with any kind of additional need who is educating them at home, is invited to the event at The Creative Learning Guild, Causey Hall, Halifax on Friday, March 22, 10am to 6pm.

Read: Folk duo's song to be used as theme for Sally Wainwright's upcoming BBC drama Gentleman Jack

Family Voice Calderdale is an independent voluntary organisation of parents of children and young people with any additional need.

The one-day event allows parents to go along and share their stories of home education.

People can share as much or as little as they want and can remain anonymous.

The stories will help Family Voice Calderdale to play a part in shaping services in Calderdale so it meets the needs of all children and young people.

Read: Calderdale teenagers prepare for school-time climate change protest

There will also be circus skills taster activities provided by Skylight Circus Arts for children and young people (and parents!) from 1pm to 4 pm and refreshments will be available.

For more information visit www.uniqueways.org.uk