Part of Burnley road to be closed overnight for maintenance work

The A646 Burnley Road, between Mytholmroyd and Luddendenfoot, is set to be closed overnight for the duration of maintenance work next month.

Calderdale Council is carrying out essential maintenance on the A646 from the junction with Ewood Drive in Mytholmroyd, to the junction with Danny Lane in Luddendenfoot.

The work is due to start on Monday, March 12 and involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway surface. The work is due to be complete by Friday, March 30.

To ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, it will be necessary to close the road to traffic from 10.30pm to 5.30am, Monday to Friday nights for the duration of the works.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Through traffic will be diverted via Cragg Vale, Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Strategic Infrastructure, Steven Lee, said: “These important works will improve the road surface of this busy route and ensure it’s fit for purpose for many years to come.

“To minimise disruption at busy periods and to ensure the work can be carried out safely, the road will be closed to traffic overnight Monday to Friday throughout the works.”