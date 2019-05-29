Partnership delivers affordable homes at Shelf

Residents have recently moved into new homes on Belle Vue Road, Shelf.

Belle Vue Road is an affordable housing development delivered by the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership.

Calderdale Council identified a housing need of 840 new homes per year and one of the main ways of addressing this need for affordable housing is the partnership the Council has created with Together Housing.

The partnership aims to invest £70 million in the building of up to 650 affordable homes for rent and ownership over the next five years.

The new development in Shelf consists of 10 homes made available for affordable rent: six three-bedroom and four two-bedroom.

It also includes a home with special adaptations, such as grab-rails, to make it suitable for people with disabilities.

Karen Lythe, assistant director economy, housing and investment at Calderdale Council, said: “There is a need for high-quality homes for affordable rent in Calderdale. Average house prices in the area mean that many cannot get on the housing ladder.

“This partnership with Together Housing is a new approach by the Council and is the biggest investment in housing for many years.”

Hilary Brady, head of development at Together Housing Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to build new homes through our partnership with the Council. Like our other new developments for affordable rent, these new homes in Shelf provide the high-quality and well-maintained homes that are so much in demand in the area. We wish the new residents well.”

Other partnership developments will see the regeneration of the Beech Hill area and new homes in Sowerby Bridge, including self-contained apartments designed to enable people with a learning disability to live independently.