Parts of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary evacuated as A&E patients told to go to Calderdale Royal Hospital

The Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust issued a statement on the situation at HRI.

They confirmed that some patients and staff had to be evacuated due to a boiler pressure leak

Patients needing the accident and emergency department were told told to go to the department at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

A spokesperson for the Trust said: "We can confirm that a boiler pressure leak at HRI led to some patients and colleagues in ward block two being evacuated. This was purely a precautionary measure.

"The boiler fault was identified as part of routine monitoring of our boiler system.

"Fire alarms were activated as part of the evacuation and the fire brigade are in attendance. However we can confirm there is no fire on site.

"Our boiler maintenance provider is onsite to making the necessary repairs.

"In the meantime we’re asking people to avoid the Accident and Emergency Department at HRI and to instead use the A&E at Calderdale Royal Hospital."

The Trust has now said that normal service has now resumed at its A&E department at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.