Pedalling up growth plans for VeloSkin products

A premier cycling skincare brand has teamed up with ecommerce and business growth experts as it announces ambitious plans to build its global customer base over the next three years.

VeloSkin was founded by Chris Bairstow and is best-known for its chamois cream, which has gained a cult following among professional and amateur cyclists alike.

Keen cyclists and business growth specialists Andrew Banks, of Venture Forge, and Chris Iredale, of Thriven, both based in Halifax, – also the hometown of VeloSkin – have come on board to drive ongoing ecommerce and international growth of the product while increasing retail and distribution partners across the UK, Europe and the US.

Chris Bairstow said: “We’re delighted to have Andrew and Chris on board. With Andrew’s considerable ecommerce experience and Chris’s background in business growth, I know we have the right team to drive VeloSkin forward.”