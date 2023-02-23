News you can trust since 1853
Pensioner dead after car ‘rolls’ into bank in Halifax town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Halifax.

By James Carney
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

It happened at about 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday), when a grey Audi Q3 collided with the Halifax Bank on Market Street.

Emergency services attended the collision and the driver, a 72-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing but police said early indications suggest the vehicle rolled into the building.

The scene in Halifax town centre yesterday. Photo by Scott Seekins.
Call 101 with information.

The log reference is 1342 of February 22.

