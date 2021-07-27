Pensioner hit by bus in Halifax organises charity walk for Yorkshire Air Ambulance life savers

On January 30 2020 Loraine Greenwood from Halifax was collecting items for a church coffee morning when she was hit by a bus.

Due to the severity of the injury, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was dispatched.

As the aircraft requires a large landing space, the only place suitable in the town centre was the courtyard of Grade I listed 18th century building, the Piece Hall.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands in the Piece Hall

The YAA Critical Care Team made a decision to fly Loraine to Leeds General Infirmary and she spent 10 hours in an operating theatre undergoing reconstructive surgery.

Speaking of the incident, Loraine said: “I could have lost my leg or my life. I cannot thank the emergency services, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the doctors and nurses at the hospital enough for everything they have done for me. I’m so grateful that I have a life and I’ll do the best I can with it.”

The eight-mile walk organised by Loraine and her close friends for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which is also open to the public, will take place on Saturday September 4 setting off at 10am from St Matthew’s Church in Northowram.

Event organiser Linda McCormick, said: “Yorkshire Air Ambulance is such an important local charity, and they need all the support they can get to keep them flying across the region and saving lives. We’re looking forward to celebrating Loraine’s 80th birthday and raising vital funds for such a worthwhile cause.”

Air Ambulance in the Piece Hall

Event organisers are hoping to sell 100 tickets to members of the public.

Tickets for the walk cost £10 for adults, £5 for under 16s and £5 per dog. Included in the tickets are pie and peas at the church afterwards. The pie and pea meal can be pre-ordered for those not taking part on the walk for £5. Closing date for the walk and pie and peas is 28th August 2021 and no further entries will be permitted on the day.

There will also be an opportunity to meet Yorkshire Air Ambulance fundraisers at the walk to ask questions about the charity and learn all about their lifesaving work in the Halifax area.

It costs £12,000 a day to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and in the air and the money raised will help greatly towards the vital funding of our service.”