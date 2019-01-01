Pensioner suffers serious injury in Queensbury crash

Police officers are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision where a pensioner suffered a serious injury.

Bradford District Roads Policing officers would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident which took place on Chapel Street in Queensbury at about 12.27pm on Monday December 24.

It took place after a Nissan X Trail car was in collision with the open rear offside door of a Nissan Micra car which was parked.

The driver of the Nissan Micra, an 84-year-old man, who was outside and leaning into the vehicle through the open door, fell to the floor and suffered a serious injury as a result of the incident.

He was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary where he continues to be treated for injuries which are serious but not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact Bradford Roads Policing Officers on 101 extension 77317, referencing police log 0673 of 24 December.