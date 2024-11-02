10 cute pictures inside Halifax RSPCA as new homes needed for these adorable animals this Christmas

The Halifax branch of the charity has some adorable furry friends up for adoption and would love to find as many of them as possible a new home ahead of the festive season.

Lauren Moore, from the Halifax branch of the RSPCA, said: “As the festive season approaches, we have some fantastic animals looking for homes.

“It is inevitable that some animals will spend Christmas in our centre, and we always make sure they have a wonderful time with lots of treats, gifts and cuddles . But no matter how much we spoil them, there’s nothing like a home to call their own!

“We know that there are families out there for each one of the animals in our care and we really hope we can unite them before the big day arrives. We currently have dogs, cats, rabbits and hamsters ready to be adopted and all it takes is an application and one meeting to fall in love.

“We would love to have all our current residents settled in their new homes before Christmas and hopefully receive lovely photos of them with their new families. It would be a Christmas Wish come true!

“If anyone is interested in the animals shown here or would like to look at others looking for homes, please visit our website: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or call 01422 365628.”

We visited them to meet the animals looking for a new family.

1 . Animals looking for a home Pepper the cat Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Animals looking for a home Squeaky the cat Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Animals looking for a home Hocus the Syrian hamster Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Animals looking for a home Raven the Syrian hamster Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales