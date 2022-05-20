102-year-old from Elland is richest person in Yorkshire

According to this year's Sunday Times Rich List, Tony Murray - who chairs Elland-based fire protection business London Security plc - has an estimated wealth of £2.53 billion.

As well as the richest person in Yorkshire on the list, he is also the oldest of all of the 250 entrants across the UK.

Born in France, Mr Murray is an ex-RAF pilot.

The Sunday Times Rich List for 2022 has been revealed

His involvement in the fire industry began in 1961 with his investment in a business which became General Incendie SA, one of France’s largest fire extinguisher companies.

He invested in Nu-Swift and became Chairman in 1982, and then the majority shareholder in 1984 when Nu-Swift acquired Associated Fire Protection Limited, which owned General Incendie SA.