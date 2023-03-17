Today is St Patrick’s Day and people all over Calderdale are ready to celebrate.

Pubs across the borough are bracing themselves for a busy day and night, with many holding Irish-themed festivities.

Halifax Irish Centre, on West Parade, will be open from 4pm, with live music from 5pm. Entry is free and families are welcome.

Here we look back at some of the photos taken by Courier photographers of St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Halifax over the years.

St Patrick's Day parade through Halifax town centre

St Patrick's Day parade through the streets of Halifax

St Patrick's Day parade through Halifax town centre.

St Patrick's Day Parade, Halifax.