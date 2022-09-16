11-year-old footballer from Halifax dubbed 'Mini Messi' set for a bright future in the game
An 11-year-old footballer from Halifax has been dubbed 'Mini Messi' looks set to have a bright future in the game.
Lola Meade, who attends Ryburn Valley High School, has been playing for Sheffield United since she was scouted aged seven.
This summer she was on the pitch at games at the Women's Euros as a banner girl, and has recently won the kick up competition in her age group across all of Sheffield, doing over 80 kick ups in 60 seconds, beating hundreds of other boys and girls in her age group.
Lola, who plays as a striker, was captain of Copley Primary School as the girls football team won the league last season.Lola also scored the winning penalty at The Shay to take her Copley team through to the national finals, representing Halifax Town in York earlier this summer.She has been among the top goalscorers at Sheffield United for the last three seasons.
Proud mum Claire said: "Lola's coach at Sheffield has nicknamed her Mini Messi.
"At the beginning of August she was invited to play at the home of the England's teams, St George's Park, and scored 15 goals against Man City, Man Utd and Aston Villa."After watching England win the Euros, Lola is more determined than ever that she one day will represent England.
"Her dream is to play in a World Cup.
"Lola's other idol is Beth Mead and she is forever saying she will be the next Meade to play for England Ladies!
"There is no other career Lola wants other than a professional footballer."