Crowds at the event hosted by Elland Cricket Club on Hullenedge Road and organised by Elland Rotary Club were also treated to fairground rides, a birds of prey display, circus skills sessions and ferret racing. Check out some of the amazing pictures from the event.



Alfie Malbon, at Elland Show at Elland Cricket Club jpimedia Buy a Photo

Robin Jones with his Riley 9H Lynx 1934 and Gary Pickles and Chris Wood, at Elland Show, Elland Cricket Club jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mayor of Calderdale Dot Foster, consort Mick Foster and past president of the Rotary Club, Dave Wilkinson, at Elland Show, Elland Cricket Club jpimedia Buy a Photo

Elland Show at Elland Cricket Club jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more