13 weeks of road works in Halifax town centre from next month as part of £250,000 project

There will be 13 weeks of road works in Halifax town centre starting next month while engineers replace a gas main.

The work will be carried out by Northern Gas Networks (NGN) and take place at the junction of Northgate and Winding Road in Halifax, starting on Monday, July 15.

NGN say they have worked closely with Calderdale Council on the project, which will be replacing 160 metres of ageing metallic gas main with new plastic pipes in an upgrade costing £250,000.

From July 15, there will be restricted access to Northgate. NGN say the existing traffic lights will be unaffected, however the light timings will be adjusted in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Phased night working will also be introduced to ensure the junction at Broad Street Plaza car park remains unaffected during the day.

It’s expected that journey times will increase because of temporary traffic lights, so motorists and commuters are advised to leave extra time for travel while the works take place.

Chris Nevison, NGN Business Lead for Pennines, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

“We have worked closely with Calderdale Council to plan this works. We know that town centre works have a major impact on road users and would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst we carry out this essential project.

“We apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible’’