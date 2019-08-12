16 fabulous pictures from Halifax Agricultural Show It may have been wet but there was still plenty of fun to be had at this year's Halifax Show. Crowds braved the rain to enjoy a feast of entertainment on Savile Park Moor on Saturday. 1. 16 fabulous pictures from Halifax Agricultural Show Graham Mellor with his David Brown 990 Implamatic tractor. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 2. 16 fabulous pictures from Halifax Agricultural Show With their wellies on are, from the left, Catherine Cromack, Tracey, Harrison, nine, and Lucy, nine. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 3. 16 fabulous pictures from Halifax Agricultural Show Braving the rain are Arthur Horsfield, seven, with dad Kevin Horsfield. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 4. 16 fabulous pictures from Halifax Agricultural Show Holly Armstrong with niece Isla Guppy, two, on the carousel. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4