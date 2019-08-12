The brollies were out for this year's Halifax Show.

16 fabulous pictures from Halifax Agricultural Show

It may have been wet but there was still plenty of fun to be had at this year's Halifax Show.

Crowds braved the rain to enjoy a feast of entertainment on Savile Park Moor on Saturday.

Graham Mellor with his David Brown 990 Implamatic tractor.

With their wellies on are, from the left, Catherine Cromack, Tracey, Harrison, nine, and Lucy, nine.

Braving the rain are Arthur Horsfield, seven, with dad Kevin Horsfield.

Holly Armstrong with niece Isla Guppy, two, on the carousel.

