Christmas carols and fun in Calderdale
16 low cost and free Christmas activities coming up across Calderdale
Here are some low cost and free Christmas activities throughout Calderdale to help get you in the festive spirit.
By Tom Scargill
3 minutes ago
1. Northowram Methodist Church
Christmas Carols - Saturday, December 17, 11.30am to 1.30pm. Turkey sandwiches, carols and fun
Photo: Google Street View
2. Elland Christian Centre
Christmas Celebration and pop-up nativity - Saturday, December 17, 6.30pm. Free hotdogs.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Christ Church, Pellon
Carols by Candlelight - Sunday, December 18, 4pm.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Mount Tabor Methodist Church
Carol Service - Sunday, December 18, 2.30pm.
Photo: Google Street View