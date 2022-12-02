News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Christmas carols and fun in Calderdale

16 low cost and free Christmas activities coming up across Calderdale

Here are some low cost and free Christmas activities throughout Calderdale to help get you in the festive spirit.

By Tom Scargill
3 minutes ago
Undefined: readMore

1. Northowram Methodist Church

Christmas Carols - Saturday, December 17, 11.30am to 1.30pm. Turkey sandwiches, carols and fun

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

2. Elland Christian Centre

Christmas Celebration and pop-up nativity - Saturday, December 17, 6.30pm. Free hotdogs.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Christ Church, Pellon

Carols by Candlelight - Sunday, December 18, 4pm.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

4. Mount Tabor Methodist Church

Carol Service - Sunday, December 18, 2.30pm.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Calderdale