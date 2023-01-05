News you can trust since 1853
People exercising at a gym. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

16 of the best gyms and fitness centres in Calderdale according to Google reviews

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get fitter and do more exercise, this list of 16 of the best gyms in Calderdale, according to Google reviews, could help.

By Tom Scargill
6 minutes ago

Photos courtesy of Google Street View.

1. Graft CrossFit

Graft CrossFit, Sowerby Bridge. Unit2, SDH industrial Estate, A58, Sowerby Bridge HX6 3BS. Rating - 5.0

Photo: Google Street View

2. Workout Warehouse

Workout Warehouse, Halifax. Lee Bridge Industrial Estate, Dean Clough, Lee Bridge, Halifax HX3 5AT. Rating - 4.9

Photo: Google Street View

3. Mov3ment

Mov3ment Gym. Unit 6, Lockhill Mills, Holmes Rd, Sowerby Bridge HX6 3LD. Rating - 5.0

Photo: Google Street View

4. Primal Training

Primal Training, Halifax. Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax, HX3 9ET. Rating - 5.0

Photo: Google Street View

