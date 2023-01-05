16 of the best gyms and fitness centres in Calderdale according to Google reviews

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get fitter and do more exercise, this list of 16 of the best gyms in Calderdale, according to Google reviews, could help.
Photos courtesy of Google Street View.
1. Graft CrossFit
Graft CrossFit, Sowerby Bridge. Unit2, SDH industrial Estate, A58, Sowerby Bridge HX6 3BS. Rating - 5.0
2. Workout Warehouse
Workout Warehouse, Halifax. Lee Bridge Industrial Estate, Dean Clough, Lee Bridge, Halifax HX3 5AT. Rating - 4.9
3. Mov3ment
Mov3ment Gym. Unit 6, Lockhill Mills, Holmes Rd, Sowerby Bridge HX6 3LD. Rating - 5.0
4. Primal Training
Primal Training, Halifax. Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax, HX3 9ET. Rating - 5.0
