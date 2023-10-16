News you can trust since 1853
17 of the most haunted places in Halifax and Calderdale and the spooky stories behind them

As Halloween is creeping closer we’re taking a look at some of Calderdale’s most haunted places.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Oct 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST

From ghostly pubs to spooky sightings on the street, here are 17 locations in the area and their stories that could have come straight from a Halloween film.

The former Halifax railway station waiting room near the Eureka Museum is now used as offices and a nursery. It is believed to be haunted by an old passenger and man who worked on the rail yard.

1. Former Halifax Railway Station

The former Halifax railway station waiting room near the Eureka Museum is now used as offices and a nursery. It is believed to be haunted by an old passenger and man who worked on the rail yard. Photo: National World

This Elland pub is known for its spooky happenings having been visited by TV series Most Haunted. Paranormal activity includes tales of a headless horseman, re-appearing bloodstains and a dancing chair.

2. Fleece Inn Elland

This Elland pub is known for its spooky happenings having been visited by TV series Most Haunted. Paranormal activity includes tales of a headless horseman, re-appearing bloodstains and a dancing chair. Photo: Charles Round

This Grade II* listed building in the centre of Halifax was built in the 1860s and designed by Sir Charles Barry. The town hall is said to be haunted by a former mayor who wanders the halls in his mayoral robes.

3. Halifax Town Hall

This Grade II* listed building in the centre of Halifax was built in the 1860s and designed by Sir Charles Barry. The town hall is said to be haunted by a former mayor who wanders the halls in his mayoral robes. Photo: Jim Fitton

Ghost hunters are known to flock to Todmorden Unitarian Church as it is known for its haunted past. It has also been visited by the Most Haunted cameras with visitors seeing shadowy figures and hearing phantom footsteps.

4. Todmorden Unitarian Church

Ghost hunters are known to flock to Todmorden Unitarian Church as it is known for its haunted past. It has also been visited by the Most Haunted cameras with visitors seeing shadowy figures and hearing phantom footsteps. Photo: Submit

