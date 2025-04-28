17 old mills in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden and what they're used for now

With its rich history of wool and textiles, the borough is full of imposing buildings dating back hundreds of years.
1. Oats Royd Mill
Oats Royd Mill, Dean House Lane, Luddenden, is a former wool mill that now contains apartments. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Martins Mill
Martins Mill, Pellon Lane, Halifax is a former 19th Century, six storey mill that has been converted into apartments. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Gannex Mill
Since the closure and demolition of Gannex Mill on Dewsbury Road, Elland, a number of businesses are now located at the site. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
