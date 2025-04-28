17 old mills in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden and what they're used for now17 old mills in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden and what they're used for now
17 old mills in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden and what they're used for now

17 old mills in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden and what they're used for now

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 09:36 BST
If there’s one thing Calderdale has a lot of it’s mills.

With its rich history of wool and textiles, the borough is full of imposing buildings dating back hundreds of years.

Here are 17 mills Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden and what they're used for now.

41 photos that will take you right back to Halifax nights out in 2004

25 photos of pupils at Halifax schools in 2004 and 2005

9 photos showing the historic village of Lightcliffe that was once home to Ann Walker and Sir Titus Salt

Oats Royd Mill, Dean House Lane, Luddenden, is a former wool mill that now contains apartments.

1. Oats Royd Mill

Oats Royd Mill, Dean House Lane, Luddenden, is a former wool mill that now contains apartments. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Martins Mill, Pellon Lane, Halifax is a former 19th Century, six storey mill that has been converted into apartments.

2. Martins Mill

Martins Mill, Pellon Lane, Halifax is a former 19th Century, six storey mill that has been converted into apartments. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Since the closure and demolition of Gannex Mill on Dewsbury Road, Elland, a number of businesses are now located at the site.

3. Gannex Mill

Since the closure and demolition of Gannex Mill on Dewsbury Road, Elland, a number of businesses are now located at the site. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Since the closure and demolition of Gannex Mill on Dewsbury Road, Elland, a number of businesses are now located at the site.

4. Gannex Mill

Since the closure and demolition of Gannex Mill on Dewsbury Road, Elland, a number of businesses are now located at the site. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleBrighouseHebden BridgeTodmordenTitus Salt
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice