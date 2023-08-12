17 photos from a thrilling 1895 Cup final between Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs at Wembley
Halifax Panthers won the West Yorkshire derby at Wembley as they edged out Batley Bulldogs in a dramatic 1895 Cup final.
By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Aug 2023, 21:27 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 21:27 BST
Fax survived a second half fightback from the Bulldogs to win 12-10 and add a trophy to the cabinet at The Shay in the club’s 150th anniversary year.
Here is a selection of match action photos, thanks to Simon Hall.
