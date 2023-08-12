News you can trust since 1853
1895 Cup Final: Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage from WEMBLEY as Halifax Panthers take on Batley Bulldogs in the final of the 1895 Cup.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST
Build up to the 1895 Cup FInal between Halifax and Batley. (Photo by Simon Hall)Build up to the 1895 Cup FInal between Halifax and Batley. (Photo by Simon Hall)
Build up to the 1895 Cup FInal between Halifax and Batley. (Photo by Simon Hall)

We’ll bring you all the updates from the showpiece occasion in what is a very special day for both clubs.

Batley Bulldogs, three times Challenge Cup winners, are playing at Wembley for the first time in their 143-year history, while Halifax return to the national stadium for the first time since 1988.

It promises to be an enthralling day.

17:45 BST

Bulldogs first in

The Bulldogs are the first ones back into the dressing rooms. Panthers still out in their final preparations.

17:31 BST

Batley fans

Batley fans on the far sideBatley fans on the far side
Batley fans on the far side
17:29 BST

No news on kick off

We have no news on kick off, except I can say that we are VERY unlikely to kick off on time at 5.30pm!

17:27 BST

And while the celebrations continue to my left...

...the Panthers and the Bulldogs come out onto the Wembley turf to warm-up!

17:26 BST

Pocket of Halifax fans...

That pocket of Fax fans you can see in far left corner of that picture have started to make their way to a more central position behind the sticks.

17:25 BST

Crowd update

Hull KR fans are not sticking around for the 1895 Cup FinalHull KR fans are not sticking around for the 1895 Cup Final
Hull KR fans are not sticking around for the 1895 Cup Final
17:16 BST

Challenge Cup presentation

Leigh lift the famous trophy to loud cheers away to my left. The vast majority of Hull KR fans, who were rowdy throughout, have slowly slipped out of the ground away to my right.

17:15 BST

Kevin Nicholas

And here’s the view of Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas:

https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/batley-bulldogs-chairman-kevin-nicholas-hopes-1895-cup-final-appearance-at-wembley-will-be-picture-perfect-for-the-club-4249500

17:14 BST

Chairmen’s previews

I caught up with Dave Grayson and Kevin Nicholas last week in the build-up to this historic game. Here’s what Panthers chairman, Grayson, had to say:

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/people/halifax-panthers-chairman-dave-grayson-hopes-the-clubs-150th-anniversary-script-will-have-a-fairytale-ending-at-wembley-4249391

17:11 BST

Simply The Best!

Tina Turner’s The Best rings out around Wembley. The Bulldogs or the Panthers - which team will be belting that out at around 7.30pm this evening?!

