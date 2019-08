Visitors were treated to not just one but two days of free entertainment in The Piece Hall courtyard to mark the special occasion.

1. 20 fantastic pictures from The Piece Hall's birthday celebrations Arissa Qureshi, one, and mum Nayer Qureshi try hula hooping at the Sunday street festival. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. 20 fantastic pictures from The Piece Hall's birthday celebrations One of the performers balancing shoes on his nose at the street festival. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. 20 fantastic pictures from The Piece Hall's birthday celebrations One of the young visitors to The Piece Hall celebrations on Thursday. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. 20 fantastic pictures from The Piece Hall's birthday celebrations Brothers Ethan Fox, six, and brother Zach Fox, eight, try plate spinning at the street festival on Sunday. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more