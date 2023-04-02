News you can trust since 1853
The Heptonstall Pace Egg Play in 2005.
20 photos of previous Pace Egg Plays being performed in the Calder Valley

Ahead of this year’s traditional Page Egg play, we have taken a look through the archive at some previous performances.

By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

Pace Egg plays are traditional plays with their own unique character and are performed during Easter, mainly in the north-western corner of England.

The traditional Pace Egg plays are performed in the Calder Valley, including at Heptonstall’s Weavers Square on Good Fridays, attracting hundreds of visitors to the village.

One of the Calder High School performances in 2009

1. Pace Egg play

One of the Calder High School performances in 2009 Photo: subm

Calder High School students perform the traditional Pace Egg Play in St George's Square, Hebden Bridge in 2010

2. Page Egg play

Calder High School students perform the traditional Pace Egg Play in St George's Square, Hebden Bridge in 2010 Photo: subm

Pace Egg play at Midgley, March 23, 1934

3. Pace Egg play

Pace Egg play at Midgley, March 23, 1934 Photo: subm

The Pace Egg Play in Heptonstall in 2008. Dean Gash as Toss Pot

4. Page Egg play

The Pace Egg Play in Heptonstall in 2008. Dean Gash as Toss Pot Photo: Charles Round

