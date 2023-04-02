20 photos of previous Pace Egg Plays being performed in the Calder Valley
Ahead of this year’s traditional Page Egg play, we have taken a look through the archive at some previous performances.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Pace Egg plays are traditional plays with their own unique character and are performed during Easter, mainly in the north-western corner of England.
The traditional Pace Egg plays are performed in the Calder Valley, including at Heptonstall’s Weavers Square on Good Fridays, attracting hundreds of visitors to the village.
