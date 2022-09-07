News you can trust since 1853
22,000 people flocked to Calderdale Pride at Halifax's Piece Hall, say updated figures

A staggering 22,000 people flocked to The Piece Hall for Calderdale Pride on Saturday.

By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 1:52 pm

That is according to official figures from the venue, whose boss has said they were honoured to host the event.

As reported by the Courier, initial estimates from organisers of Calderdale Pride were that 10,000 people attended.

But now the official numbers are in, that figure has been updated to an amazing 22,064.

Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall, Halifax.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What a wonderful sight seeing The Piece Hall filled with so much love and pride!

"We were honoured to be able to host such an important event and it was clear just how much this meant to the LGBT+ community.

"It was quite an emotional day for the team here, seeing huge numbers of people feeling safe to come out and celebrate and just be themselves.

"I think we were all surprised by the numbers. The feedback has been incredibly positive with people saying they felt valued and respected, but also just had a fantastic day out!

"The Pride team worked really hard all year to make this happen and it showed.

“Alongside the team here at The Piece Hall I think we did Calderdale proud and we’d love to work with them again.”

The organisers of Calderdale Pride say they will be planning another event next year.

The event saw Calderdale awash with rainbows yesterday as the whole borough got behind this year’s Calderdale Pride.

