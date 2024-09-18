This year’s route, which started and ended at Dean Clough in Halifax, was ten miles long and took over 700 hospice walkers along a scenic route across Halifax, West Vale, and Elland.

Participants received a medal and a well-earned cuppa and bacon sandwich at the finish line.

Jess Bailey, events fundraiser for Overgate Hospice, said: “Thank you to each and every person that made this year’s Midnight Walk a night to remember!

“The night was a roaring success. Walkers in their hundreds turned up to show support for their hospice.

"They all looked very dashing in their striking pink t-shirts and sparkly accessories!

“Many of our supporters completed the walk in memory of a loved one that was cared for by Overgate.

"I spoke to countless people whose lives have been touched by the Hospice. There were smiles, laughter and a few tears shed.

"Seeing so many people come together reminded me of how important Overgate’s work is. We are so grateful to have the community’s love and support.

"Because you care, we can.”

Rebecca Ryan, head of fundraising, communications and marketing for Overgate Hospice, said: “Thank you to everyone that gathered to make Saturday’s Midnight Walk a huge success.

"The Midnight Walk is one of Overgate’s most exciting events and this year was no exception. It was truly wonderful to see and speak to so many supporters.

"We are absolutely blown away by the response from the local community. I hope they are all resting their tired feet this week!”

Richard Seaman, who lives in Halifax, participated in the Midnight Walk and said: “Overgate looked after my late wife; she passed away at the hospice in 2022.

"The hospice saved our family. The care that my wife received was just incredible.

"They were so kind. She was kept comfortable, and her dignity was protected. I had an excellent time at the Midnight Walk with my daughter and her two friends – the girls kept a fair pace! We really enjoyed it.”

Halifax resident and walker, Katalin Parry, said: “I decided to do the Midnight Walk this year because my father-in-law is 80 and he’s been doing it for years and years.

"My mum is currently terminal and is receiving care and support from the hospice.

"Our whole family did the walk: my grandson, who is six, my mother-in-law, who is in her seventies, my daughters, my sons-in law, my partner – we just felt it was the right thing to do. By the end, I was definitely ready for a lie in!

"To anyone considering doing the Midnight Walk next year, just do it. You’ll get so much joy from it.”

