24 hour archery event to take place in Halifax in aid of Cancer Research UK

The event is being organised by husband and wife Adam and Sarah Gilmartin, from Luddendenfoot.

Adam's mum Susan, who worked as a probation supervisor in Halifax and Bradford, died from breast cancer two years ago, aged 67.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mum was the kindest, most helpful person," said Adam, 44.

Pictured are Mike Wilson, Matthew Brannan, Adam Gilmartin and Paul Howell

"She would help anyone in need and it didn’t matter if they were family or a friend or a complete stranger.

"We chose Cancer Research because we feel they are the best chance of beating cancer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam took up archery around a year ago at the Phoenix Bowmen club in Ovenden Park, which was formed in 1978 and has 59 members.

"I’m hoping maybe 20 to 30 people will take part over the 24 hours," said Adam, "and I hope to shoot the vast majority of it too.

The Phoenix Bowmen hold a 24 hour archery fund-raiser in June. Pictured is Adam Gilmartin

"The event will entail shooting at mainly a 60cm target at 20 yards, shooting what is called a Portsmouth round, although other options will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m hoping to raise £2,000.

"Sarah and I would like to thank Phoenix Bowmen for their support and help in sorting out this event, as well as Fire and Water in Sowerby Bridge, where the shoot will be held at our indoor range.

"I shoot Olympic recurve and Sarah shoots bare bow. Unfortunately because we’re having to do the event indoors, we’re limited to space so only club members will be able to shoot.

"But the club is hosting a have a go day at our outdoor range in May, which anyone can show up to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event takes place on Friday, June 23, starting at 6pm.