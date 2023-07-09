Carl Brown, Kyle Wray, Steven Blackshaw, and Chris Wood will embark on the challenge at 2pm on Saturday, July 15 in aid of Make-A-Wish UK, who grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Matthias Brown, manager of Halifax Snooker Club, said: “We believe that this snooker marathon presents an excellent opportunity to bring the community together and make a positive impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players, fuelled by their passion for snooker and the desire to support a worthy cause, will demonstrate determination and endurance throughout the marathon.

A 24-hour snooker marathon will take place at Halifax Snooker Club on July 15.

"We have organized a raffle with an array of exciting prizes generously donated by our club. The main prizes include a snooker cue and case set, a brand new bowling ball, a one-hour bowling voucher, a four-person Galactic Golf voucher, two one-hour RaceCentre vouchers, £10 worth of snooker or pool, a bottle of JD, Malibu, and wine.

"We are also expecting more prizes to be added to the list.

"Raffle tickets can be purchased for £2 each or £5 for a strip of five, and the draw will take place at 2pm on the Sunday, coinciding with the conclusion of the snooker marathon.

"To make the event even more special, we have invited our Junior Snooker Academy players to participate in a small competition on Sunday, aligning with the marathon's conclusion.

A 24-hour snooker marathon will take place at Halifax Snooker Club on July 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad