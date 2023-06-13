News you can trust since 1853
24-hour touch rugby festival taking place in Halifax to raise funds for MND Association

A 24-hour touch rugby festival will be held at Goldfields Recreation Ground in Greetland on Friday in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
A flyer for the eventA flyer for the event
The fundraiser has been inspired by the rugby community coming together after the devastating news of Doddie Weir, Rob Burrows and Ed Slater’s conditions and the impact of motor neurone disease on them.

Organisers want to raise as much money as they can to help find a cure for the disease.

The event runs from Friday, June 16 to Saturday, June 17 and entry costs £10 per adult and £5 per child.

Supporters of the eventSupporters of the event
You can enter as an individual and play for 10 minutes or 10 hours, or enter a team and be allocated a time slot.

No union/league rugby experience is needed, the event is non-contact and suitable for all ages and abilities.

Attendance is free, although donations are welcome.

There will also be live music and a DJ, food stalls, a bar and entertainment.

For more information contact [email protected]

