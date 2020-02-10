28 photos showing the devastating floods that have swept through Calderdale due to Storm Ciara
Calderdale was battered by more floods over the weekend as communities across the borough had to face more misery.
Here is a selection of photos showing the flooding throughout Calderdale.
1. Calderdale floods
Flooding outside Sowerby Bridge swimming pool. Photo: Jade Kilbride
2. Calderdale floods
Brearkey Fields. Photo: Jade Kilbride
3. Calderdale floods
Flooding in Mytholmroyd. Photo: Jade Kilbride
4. Calderdale floods
Photo of Mytholmroyd by Daisy Brasington, freelance photographer who lives in Luddenden Village
