Flooding in Mytholmroyd. Photo: Jade Kilbride

28 photos showing the devastating floods that have swept through Calderdale due to Storm Ciara

Calderdale was battered by more floods over the weekend as communities across the borough had to face more misery.

Here is a selection of photos showing the flooding throughout Calderdale.

Flooding outside Sowerby Bridge swimming pool. Photo: Jade Kilbride

Calderdale floods

Brearkey Fields. Photo: Jade Kilbride

Calderdale floods

Flooding in Mytholmroyd. Photo: Jade Kilbride

Calderdale floods

Photo of Mytholmroyd by Daisy Brasington, freelance photographer who lives in Luddenden Village

Calderdale floods

