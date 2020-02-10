28 photos showing the devastating floods that have swept through Calderdale due to Storm Ciara

Here is a selection of photos showing the flooding throughout Calderdale.

1. Calderdale floods Flooding outside Sowerby Bridge swimming pool. Photo: Jade Kilbride other Buy a Photo

2. Calderdale floods Brearkey Fields. Photo: Jade Kilbride other Buy a Photo

3. Calderdale floods Flooding in Mytholmroyd. Photo: Jade Kilbride other Buy a Photo

4. Calderdale floods Photo of Mytholmroyd by Daisy Brasington, freelance photographer who lives in Luddenden Village other Buy a Photo

View more