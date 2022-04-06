30 Calderdale households apply to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Calderdale Council has launched a new web page, giving details of the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme as well as the council’s role in supporting local people who have offered to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

The site also gives information for Ukrainians coming to Calderdale and other ways that communities can give support and donations.

The council says it is in regular contact with Migration Yorkshire about the situation in Ukraine and will continue to show commitment to working with the Home Office to support national initiatives to ensure refugees are supported.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wainhouse Tower will continue to be lit up yellow and blue. Photo by Christian Wilkinson

Over the coming weeks, the council will be contacting sponsors who have signed up to Homes for Ukraine, to arrange the process for checks that need to be in place, such as property visits and DBS checks.

As Government guidance emerges, the council says it will also be developing its support for refugees and sponsors. This will include working with the local voluntary and faith sectors to provide a warm welcome, a new home where people can feel safe, and ongoing community connection for Ukrainian refugees coming to Calderdale.

Meantime, the Ukrainian flag will fly at Halifax Town Hall this month - every weekend from April 9 and Good Friday and Easter Monday - as a mark of Calderdale’s ongoing solidarity with Ukrainian communities.

The council is also continuing to light up Wainhouse Tower in blue and yellow as a mark of respect on behalf of the whole borough.

Mayor of Calderdale Chris Pillai, said: “The scenes we are seeing in Ukraine are devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ukrainian communities, and they continue to have our support and solidarity at this extremely difficult time.

“We are proud of Calderdale’s kindness, diversity and togetherness, and know that many people across our communities will be deeply concerned about the events in Ukraine and would like to show their support.

“The Ukrainian flag at Halifax Town Hall and the continued illumination of Wainhouse Tower are symbols of our entire borough’s solidarity with Ukrainian communities.

"We are providing a range of information to local people to make it as easy as possible for them to help.

“Calderdale has a long tradition of welcoming refugees from around the world. We are a Valley of Sanctuary, with a strong network of organisations working together to create a friendly, inclusive borough for everyone.”