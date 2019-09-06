39 amazing pictures from the 2019 Calderdale Tractor Run

Last Sunday, tractors of all types and sizes took to the rural roads of Calderdale for a charity fundraising event.

The procession of more than 40 tractors drew admiring crowds along the 25-mile route, starting and finishing at Craggs Country Business Park, in the hills above Cragg Vale, travelling through the beautiful towns and villages surrounding Luddenden, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge and hebden Bridge.

The Tractor Run, now in its fourth year, has raised more money than ever; the organisers were delighted with the support from local people and organisations such as the Luddenden Foot Community Association and the array of pubs and restaurants they passed on the route.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team members were out in force on the day acting as marshalls for the event.

The procession of more than 40 tractors drew admiring crowds along the 25-mile route. jpimedia Buy a Photo

It started and finished at Craggs Country Business Park, in the hills above Cragg Vale. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The tractors travelled through the beautiful towns and villages surrounding Luddenden, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Tractor Run, now in its fourth year, has raised more money than ever. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more