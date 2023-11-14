A Halifax scout group’s exceptional contribution to the community has been recognised with an honour from The King.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

51st Pellon Scout Group has been presented with the King's Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

The honour acknowledges the group’s unwavering commitment and dedication to helping others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Receiving the King's Award for Voluntary Service is a moment of immense pride and joy for our scouts and scout leaders," said Zaheer Khalil, chair of the group and co-district Halifax commissioner.

51st Pellon Scout Group have been awarded the King's Award for Voluntary Service

"It recognises the dedication and hard work that our scouts put into making a difference in our community.

"We are deeply grateful for this honour."

Equivalent to an MBE, a KAVS is the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK and is awarded for life.

51st Pellon Scouts have been involved in a wide range of community projects, from charity galas and fundraisers to caring for elderly residents.

The community events organised by 51st Pellon Scouts include the very first Iftar at The Piece Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They organised the first Iftar Under the Stars event, which was held at The Piece Hall and attracted more than 1,500 people.

They held the same event again this year, this time at The Halifax Academy, hosting more than 1,200 people.

The group also took part in Calderdale Healthy Holidays Programme, working with Beech Hill School to deliver activities for hundreds of children.

More recently, the scouts were asked by Halifax Central Initiative and the West Yorkshire Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund to organise a community unity event in part of Halifax which has been plagued with Bonfire Night trouble and disorder previously.

The award is a prestigious royal honour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event earlier this month was a huge success and won praise from residents.

Zaheer added: “This award is dedicated to every person and organisation that has walked with us on this incredible journey since the group was formed over 11 years ago.

"It is also a befitting tribute to our former group scout leader, Derek Dodkins, who sadly passed away recently.

"Derek was instrumental in laying the foundations of the group, and his legacy will live on for many years through the many young people and adults who were privileged enough to have met and worked with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His death was a massive loss to the local scouting community.

"We are proud to be part of the greatest organised youth movement in the world, and part of a family which is bound by a set of universal values.

"Scouting enables young people to realise their true potential and develop real life skills, giving people light, purpose and adventure.”

Naveed Idrees, executive member and co-district Halifax commissioner, added: “We believe that every child has the potential and ability to do amazing things – we are here to open those doors and create opportunities for young people to flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are blessed with a fantastic team of leaders, no more so than our group scout leaders Sajida Kauser and Aanisah Mobeen, who have been responsible for the delivery of the programme over the last decade.”