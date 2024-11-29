Burnley Rd, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge HX7 5LHBurnley Rd, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge HX7 5LH
52 dog friendly pubs and restaurants in Calderdale according to Halifax Courier readers

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST
Have yourself a merry little Christmutts by taking your four-legged furry friend to one of these dog-friendly pubs or restaurants in Calderdale.

Christmas is the time of giving and sharing, so as the cold, frosty nights begin to set in, why not cosy up with your happy hound at a warm and welcoming local hostelry.

And, for dog-owners in Calderdale, there are a number of pubs or restaurants in the area where you and your best friend will be yappily welcomed.

So if the lure of a pint or a meal with your pooch wets your whistle, here’s a whole load of dog-friendly pubs and restaurants to visit in Calderdale, according to Courier readers.

Thank you to everyone who made a suggestion.

New Rd, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge HX7 5DZ

1. Shoulder Of Mutton Inn

New Rd, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge HX7 5DZ Photo: Google Street View

Dean Clough Mills, D Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX

2. Stod Fold

Dean Clough Mills, D Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX Photo: Google Street View

18-22 Powell St, Halifax HX1 1LN

3. The Victorian Craft Beer Café

18-22 Powell St, Halifax HX1 1LN Photo: Google Street View

13 Causeway Foot, Halifax HX2 8XX

4. The Causeway Foot

13 Causeway Foot, Halifax HX2 8XX Photo: Google Street View

