52 dog friendly pubs and restaurants in Calderdale according to Halifax Courier readers

Christmas is the time of giving and sharing, so as the cold, frosty nights begin to set in, why not cosy up with your happy hound at a warm and welcoming local hostelry.
And, for dog-owners in Calderdale, there are a number of pubs or restaurants in the area where you and your best friend will be yappily welcomed.
So if the lure of a pint or a meal with your pooch wets your whistle, here’s a whole load of dog-friendly pubs and restaurants to visit in Calderdale, according to Courier readers.
Thank you to everyone who made a suggestion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.