52 dog friendly pubs and restaurants in Calderdale according to Halifax Courier readers

Christmas is the time of giving and sharing, so as the cold, frosty nights begin to set in, why not cosy up with your happy hound at a warm and welcoming local hostelry.

And, for dog-owners in Calderdale, there are a number of pubs or restaurants in the area where you and your best friend will be yappily welcomed.

So if the lure of a pint or a meal with your pooch wets your whistle, here’s a whole load of dog-friendly pubs and restaurants to visit in Calderdale, according to Courier readers.

Thank you to everyone who made a suggestion.

1 . Shoulder Of Mutton Inn New Rd, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge HX7 5DZ

2 . Stod Fold Dean Clough Mills, D Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX

3 . The Victorian Craft Beer Café 18-22 Powell St, Halifax HX1 1LN

4 . The Causeway Foot 13 Causeway Foot, Halifax HX2 8XX