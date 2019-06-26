7 items banned from hand luggage when travelling abroad
Holidaymakers planning to save time at the airport by forgoing their suitcases have been warned they could easily fall foul of flight restrictions.
Travel experts at MyBaggage.com warn that although taking on only hand luggage may reduce flight prices, not fully reading the restrictions issued by airlines could cause a lot of upset upon arrival at security. Here's the list from MyBaggage.com to help keep your flying experience as stress-free as possible:
1. Marmite
Due to the consistency of the spread, no more than 100ml can be carried in hand luggage. Jams and honey are also restricted.