7 places in Halifax and Hebden Bridge that are loved by celebrities – including restaurants, cafes and a hotel

By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
These are some of the places across Calderdale that are loved by celebrities from the worlds of film, music and sport.

How many of these places have you visited, and have you spotted any famous faces in other parts of Calderdale?

How many of these places have you visited, and have you spotted any famous faces in other parts of Calderdale?

Ricci's Place in Halifax has hosted a number of famous faces over the years including Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke and Hollywood star Robert De Niro. Photo: Ricci's Place

Coffee and record shop Loafers, located in Halifax's Piece Hall, has welcomed the likes of musician Paul Weller and actor Rob Brydon over the years. Photo: Loafers

Holdsworth House in Holmfield has been visited by a number of celebrities over the years. These include actors Ewan McGregor and James Norton, singer-songwriter Robert Plant and The Beatles. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Hebden Bridge

Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran said that they enjoyed trying out the various cake on offer in Hebden Bridge when they were filming the show here a few years ago. Photo: Abigail Kellett

