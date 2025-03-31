7 places in Halifax and Hebden Bridge that are loved by celebrities – including restaurants, cafes and a hotel

Derbyshire is home to plenty of great businesses – but where do celebrities visit when they find themselves in the area?
How many of these places have you visited, and have you spotted any famous faces in other parts of Calderdale?
1. Ricci's Place
Ricci's Place in Halifax has hosted a number of famous faces over the years including Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke and Hollywood star Robert De Niro. Photo: Ricci's Place
2. Loafers
Coffee and record shop Loafers, located in Halifax's Piece Hall, has welcomed the likes of musician Paul Weller and actor Rob Brydon over the years. Photo: Loafers
3. Holdsworth House
Holdsworth House in Holmfield has been visited by a number of celebrities over the years. These include actors Ewan McGregor and James Norton, singer-songwriter Robert Plant and The Beatles. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Hebden Bridge
Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran said that they enjoyed trying out the various cake on offer in Hebden Bridge when they were filming the show here a few years ago. Photo: Abigail Kellett
