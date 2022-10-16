The beautiful dolls’ house - which was handcrafted by Marlene Dyson over nine years - was purchased on eBay by Helen and Kathryn Tales earlier this week.

Helen, who picked up the dolls house from Mrs Dyson’s home in Rishworth yesterday (Friday) said: “Me and my daughter Kathryn have gone halves for the house - it is a work of art.

“The pair of us have always wanted a dolls’ house, but this one is out of this world.

Mrs Marlene Dyson with the dolls house.

“It is going to a very good home and it will be very well looked after.

“Apparently the family had auctioneers round who wanted to buy individual rooms - I can promise the house will stay intact.”

The dolls’ house contains a delicately crafted interior featuring items such as dolls, furniture, crockery, musical instruments and even a Christmas tree.

Mrs Dyson, who completed the house in 2006, said: “I’m not right happy. It sounds silly but it's been there nine years.

The house is home to several delicately crafted dolls.

“I will miss it being there but I might be able to get my kitchen decorated now.

“However, the mother and daughter that came there were really nice and they came prepared.

“They took everything out and bubble wrapped it and put it in boxes - it will take them a week to put all the things back in.

“They said they are really going to look after it, which I am happy about.

The interior features items such as dolls, furniture, small household items, croquery, musical instruments.

“I am also happy that the money is going to the British Heart Foundation, especially after my three heart surgeries - they deserve it.”

Mrs Dyson decided to sell the dolls’ house earlier this month to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, who looked after her during three major open heart surgeries.

Jodie Shepherd, area fundraising manager for the charity, said: “We are delighted that Mrs Dyson’s beautifully handcrafted dolls’ house has found a loving new home.

“The £1,000 raised will help us fund research to save and improve the lives of the 7.6 million people living with a heart or circulatory condition in the UK.”

The dolls house was hand-crafted by Mrs Dyson over nine years.

