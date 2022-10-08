The Victorian/Edwardian dolls’ house - which was handcrafted by Marlene Dyson over nine years - is now being sold to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), who looked after her during three major open heart surgeries.

The dolls’ house, which she completed in 2006, contains a delicately crafted interior featuring items such as dolls, furniture, croquery, musical instruments and even a Christmas tree.

Mrs Dyson said: “I have always been crafty and have been making dolls since I was around 11-years-old.

Mrs Marlene Dyson with the dolls house.

“The dolls’ house is very special to me and I don’t want to get rid of it, but I am 82 and nobody wants it.

“I don’t want someone coming - if we pop our clogs - and smashing it all up, which they could do. I want it to go to a good home.

“Karleigh, our grand-daughter, has helped us put it up for sale because we are not very good with computers. I am very thankful for her help.”

The dolls’ house is currently on sale on Ebay, with a starting bid of £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house is home to several delicately crafted dolls.

Karleigh said: “My grandma has dedicated her life to creating the dolls’ house. Everything in the house has been hand-made and it's massive!

“We would love it to go to a good home. It would definitely be a centrepiece in a hotel lobby or even a museum.”

All money raised from the sale of the dolls’ house will be donated to the BHF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Dickson, fundraising manager for West Yorkshire at the BHF, said: “We are honoured that Mrs Dyson wants to support the BHF by donating funds from the sale of this beautiful, handcrafted dolls’ house, and we hope it will go to a loving new home.

The interior features items such as dolls, furniture, small household items, croquery, musical instruments.

“Every donation helps us fund research to save and improve the lives of the 7.6 million people living with a heart or circulatory condition in the UK.”

To place a bid on the dolls’ house, visit https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/225190551074

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dolls house was hand-crafted by Mrs Dyson over nine years.