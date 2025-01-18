9 cute pictures inside Halifax RSPCA of some adorable animals that need a new home

The Halifax branch of the charity has some very cute furry friends up for adoption and would love to find as many of them as possible a new home.

Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager, said: “As the new year begins, we have some amazing animals looking for new homes in 2025.

“We’re especially looking for forever homes for two of our beautiful boys - Cooper and Reggie. Cooper is full of beans so will need an active home and Reggie is deaf, so his new family will need to carry on with his sign language training.

“Information on all these wonderful animals is available on our website www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk

“Anyone interested in adopting can fill in a form on our website and we will get in contact with you to discuss a viewing.

“If you have space in your heart and home for a rescue animal this year, please get in touch!”

1 . Animals looking for a new home Marley and Lily Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Animals looking for a new home Reggie Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Animals looking for a new home Maisy Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Animals looking for a new home Luana Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales