9 cute pictures inside Halifax RSPCA of some adorable animals that need a new home

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Halifax RSPCA is hoping to give the animals in their care the purrfect start to 2025 by finding them a new home.

The Halifax branch of the charity has some very cute furry friends up for adoption and would love to find as many of them as possible a new home.

Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager, said: “As the new year begins, we have some amazing animals looking for new homes in 2025.

“We’re especially looking for forever homes for two of our beautiful boys - Cooper and Reggie. Cooper is full of beans so will need an active home and Reggie is deaf, so his new family will need to carry on with his sign language training.

“Information on all these wonderful animals is available on our website www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk

“Anyone interested in adopting can fill in a form on our website and we will get in contact with you to discuss a viewing.

“If you have space in your heart and home for a rescue animal this year, please get in touch!”

Marley and Lily

1. Animals looking for a new home

Marley and Lily Photo: RSPCA

Reggie

2. Animals looking for a new home

Reggie Photo: RSPCA

Maisy

3. Animals looking for a new home

Maisy Photo: RSPCA

Luana

4. Animals looking for a new home

Luana Photo: RSPCA

