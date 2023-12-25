I’d like to wish everyone celebrating in Calderdale, a very happy Christmas.

The run up to Christmas is a busy time, but the joy of the festive season is always evident in Calderdale.

Decorations across the borough are looking wonderful and when I’ve been in our town and village centres, they’ve been bustling, which is hopefully very good news for our local and independent traders.

Christmas is in full swing at Calderdale markets, with markets in Halifax, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge open on Christmas Eve for all those last-minute gift ideas or essentials for Christmas dinner.

Jane Scullion

Details of all Council services over Christmas are available at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/council-services-during-christmas-and-new-year.

There have also been some fantastic community events in the run up to Christmas, and we’re so lucky to have such dedicated volunteers and local groups within the borough who work so hard and are so committed to helping others.

I would like to thank them all for their important contribution in making Calderdale a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

Although many enjoy the holiday season, I do understand that this time of year can be challenging, particularly as we continue to experience the impacts of the cost of living crisis.

There’s lots of advice available to help with money-related matters and general support for our mental health, on our money and wellbeing pages: https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/benefits/money.

Although most Council services will be closed over the festive period, those working in key services like social care will continue to support residents throughout Christmas and new year.