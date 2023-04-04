Teiha Kristian

Teiha Kristian is a full-time model and ring girl, which she has done for the last five years at boxing, mixed martial arts and muay thai events.

“I got into being a ring girl through charity events,” Teiha said.

"My first job was in Wales, I have always been willing to travel. It was then through networking that I got into the bigger events.

“I love it, there’s nothing quite like the atmosphere at fights. You witness true determination and passion from all the fighters as they really give their all in the ring.”

Teiha says she has lost count the amount of fights she has been at, but says no two are the same.

"It was incredible to be a part of the fight on Saturday,” Teiha said of the Joshua v Franklin fight, which Joshua won with a unanimous points victory at London's O2 Arena.

"A day I’ll always remember, the O2 was sold out, thousands cheering on the hard working boxers.

"Seeing AJ back in the ring on his comeback was something not to be missed.”

Teiha rejects the suggestion that ring girls are sexist and should be scrapped, saying they are a part of the sport.

"I understand everyone is welcome to an opinion, however I couldn’t disagree more,” she said.

"Ring girls have been around for years and keep the glitz and glamour in sports. We are all enthusiasts and love what we do! So why would you want to take that away?”