News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
48 minutes ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
2 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
3 hours ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
3 hours ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
4 hours ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?

"A day I'll always remember" - Ring girl from Sowerby Bridge on being part of Anthony Joshua's comeback fight

A ring girl from Sowerby Bridge who worked at Anthony Joshua’s fight against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night says it was something she will always remember.

By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Teiha KristianTeiha Kristian
Teiha Kristian

Teiha Kristian is a full-time model and ring girl, which she has done for the last five years at boxing, mixed martial arts and muay thai events.

“I got into being a ring girl through charity events,” Teiha said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My first job was in Wales, I have always been willing to travel. It was then through networking that I got into the bigger events.

Teiha KristianTeiha Kristian
Teiha Kristian
Most Popular

“I love it, there’s nothing quite like the atmosphere at fights. You witness true determination and passion from all the fighters as they really give their all in the ring.”

Teiha says she has lost count the amount of fights she has been at, but says no two are the same.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was incredible to be a part of the fight on Saturday,” Teiha said of the Joshua v Franklin fight, which Joshua won with a unanimous points victory at London's O2 Arena.

"A day I’ll always remember, the O2 was sold out, thousands cheering on the hard working boxers.

Teiha KristianTeiha Kristian
Teiha Kristian

"Seeing AJ back in the ring on his comeback was something not to be missed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teiha rejects the suggestion that ring girls are sexist and should be scrapped, saying they are a part of the sport.

"I understand everyone is welcome to an opinion, however I couldn’t disagree more,” she said.

"Ring girls have been around for years and keep the glitz and glamour in sports. We are all enthusiasts and love what we do! So why would you want to take that away?”

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Anthony Joshua punches Jermaine Franklin during the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Anthony Joshua punches Jermaine Franklin during the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Anthony Joshua punches Jermaine Franklin during the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
Sowerby BridgeAnthony JoshuaWalesO2 ArenaLondon