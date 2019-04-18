"A good man who led a good life" - Funeral of Lt Col Walter Robins takes place at Halifax Minster

The funeral of Walter Robins, a former Regimental Sergeant Major with the Duke of Wellington's Regiment, has taken place at Halifax Minster.

Lt Col Robins, 89, who lived in Halifax, was a Korean Vet where he served as Signal Pl Sgt. Walter later became Regimental Sergeant Major and Quartermaster of the 1st Bn and subsequently Quartermaster at Sandhurst Military Academy. Walter served as Regimental Secretary for many years and finally as Chairman of the Halifax Branch of the Regimental Association. He was also awarded an OBE in 1984.

More than 200 people attended the service, which was conducted by The Reverend Canon Hillary Barber. The Liturgy was read by Brigadier Andrew Meek CBE and the Duke’s Collect was recited by Captain John Hogg.

The bearer party were all serving or retired Duke Of Wellington’s Regiment officers and the coffin was draped in a Duke’s flag with medals, service hat, sword and regimental wreath on top. The service was preceeded by the presentation of Standards and a single drummer. There was a strong presence from retired colleagues, with the regimental tie and medals in abundance.

Brigadier Michael Bray CBE said during the Military Eulogy: “Walter Robins was the finest soldier produced by The Duke Of Wellington’s Regiment since the end of the Second World War.”

During the Family Eulogy, Walter’s son Temporary Chief Constable John Robins praised his father, saying: “Walter Robins, Robbie, was a good man. A good man who led a good life. No matter who you were, he will have been decent to you, polite to you, trusting of you. He had integrity; he was a good man.”

The last post, silence and reveille concluded the service, before the return of the Standards and The Duke of Wellington’s Regimental March, The Wellesley, being played as the congregation departed.