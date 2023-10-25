A video on Halifax’s town centre nightclub the Acapulco has gone viral online, attracting tens of thousands of views.

‘Come With Me To Britain's Oldest Nightclub, The Acapulco Halifax’ by Marko Randelovic has had 18,000 views on YouTube and more than 12,000 likes on Tik Tok.

Owner Simon Jackson told the Courier: “Our first knowledge of this documentary was when we came across a Facebook post inquiring if anyone had stories to share about The Acapulco.

"The hundreds of comments on the post were rife with criticisms — sticky carpets, diluted drinks, and bouncer-related grievances. The consensus seemed to be that the establishment ought to be closed down.

A still from the documentary

"But then, an intriguing development occurred. We received a call from Marko Randelovic, a filmmaker based abroad, who expressed interest in capturing our perspective on the situation. Although the proposition was unexpected and the details of the project remained shrouded in mystery, we consented to participate.

"In due course, we learned of individuals canvassing the town, conducting interviews, and gathering information. It was only then that we had the opportunity to meet Marko in person. He interviewed us individually and sought permission to speak with our staff, to which we hesitantly agreed. Our only stipulation was that he immerse himself in the club’s atmosphere and form his own opinions. To this, he acquiesced and was granted unfettered access to document his observations.

"For the ensuing months, the project was enshrouded in secrecy. We were kept at arm’s length from the creative process, neither privy to the edits nor the documentary’s overarching theme. Last week, we received the final product, simultaneously with the rest of the public.

"Admittedly, the first few minutes of the documentary left us perplexed about the direction it was taking. However, as the narrative unfolded, showcasing genuine interviews with our staff and the vibrant energy encapsulated within the club’s walls, our apprehensions dissipated. Marko had masterfully shifted the narrative, painting Acapulco in a favorable light and spotlighting the essence of Halifax’s true character — its inhabitants.

"The documentary poignantly captures the essence of the people of Halifax — not the critics or the complainers, but those who relish in the simple joy and fun of a night out, who embody the warmth and affable nature characteristic of our town. It was aptly encapsulated in the concluding remark from Marko himself “It may be a s**t hole, But it’s our s**t hole,” delivered with a quintessential Yorkshire pride that resonated with us profoundly.

“Marko’s documentary is not merely an ode to Acapulco, but a love letter to Halifax and its people. Through his lens, he has managed to sift through the criticism and unveil the true beauty and camaraderie that lies at the heart of our community.”